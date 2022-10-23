6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain

Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows.

The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156.

Northampton

This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass doors that lead to a deck, and upstairs there are two en suite bedrooms, plus laundry and storage.

A lower-level space can be converted to add a bedroom. $750,000. Bridget Goggins, Coldwell Banker Community Realtors, (413) 320-7055.

Longmeadow

Set near the Longmeadow Town Green, this five-bedroom house just underwent a two-year renovation. Built in 1725, the home has wide-plank wood floors throughout, exposed beams, three fireplaces, and an updated chef's kitchen.

The 1.3-acre property includes a patio that leads to a yard, mature trees, an attached garage, and a one-bedroom guesthouse. $969,000. Chris Collette, Compass, (617) 980-6845.

Amherst

This 1920 colonial revival house sits close to Amherst College and the University of Massachusetts. The original details of the four-bedroom home include pocket doors, crown molding, wainscoting, a carved staircase, and a built-in cabinet with leaded glass.

Outside, there's a screened sunroom topped with an artist's studio and a deck overlooking the in-ground pool. $1,500,000. Ann Sutliff, Jones Group Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (413) 262-0289.

Springfield

The 1874 Lummis-Wesson estate in the South End neighborhood is a seven-bedroom Gothic Victorian mansion. Once owned by the Wesson family of Smith & Wesson, the home features formal rooms, hand-carved mantels on the nine fireplaces, and stained glass and coffered ceilings throughout.

Updates include an in-ground pool and a third-floor wet bar. $675,000. Greg Williams, Homefront Realty, LLC, (603) 264-9361.

Charlemont

This three-bedroom house is tucked into 2 acres surrounded by conservation land. Built in 2001, the home includes hardwood floors, wood-clad ceilings, and exposed wood beams.

The first-floor primary suite has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, and a wood deck that runs the length of the house overlooks a maple sugarbush. $449,900. Ted Hanna, Cohn & Company, (413) 522-9937.

