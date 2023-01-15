6 picture-perfect homes in ski country

Eden, Utah

The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard.

The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217.

Whitefish, Montana

The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and just feet from Hope Slope. The 2017 two-bedroom home features an eat-in kitchen open to a great room with stone-clad gas fireplace; a primary bedroom cantilevered onto an overlook; and a second-floor bedroom with king bed and two twins and access to the turret star room.

The large deck has a hot tub and sweeping views. $2,749,000. Stephanie Skinner, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 261-8430.

Heber City, Utah

This four-bedroom home in Red Ledges comes with access to two private après-ski lounges at nearby Deer Valley Resort. The 2018 modern organic house has a double-height living room with glass doors to a patio with firepit and hot tub; an eat-in chef's kitchen; a walk-through primary wing; three guest suites; and views of Mount Timpanogos.

The community offers high-end golf and tennis, a pool, equestrian facilities, and hiking and biking trails. $3,345,000. Daimon Bushi, Windermere Real Estate Utah/ Luxury Portfolio International, (435) 200-4959.

Ludlow, Vermont

Part of Solitude Village, this five-bedroom home looks out on peaks and valleys from the slope of Okemo Mountain. The 2003 Adirondack-style house features a living room with exposed trusses and floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with spa tub, a game room, a den, and a mudroom with ski storage, glove dryers, and direct access to the trail.

The deck includes a hot tub and stone firepit. $2,700,000. Katherine Burns, William Raveis/ Luxury Properties International, (802) 999-3989.

Fairplay, Colorado

This four-bedroom log home anchors a wooded property abutting Pike National Forest and 30 minutes from Breckenridge Ski Resort. The house, custom built of British Columbian spruce logs, has wide-plank floors of salvaged ships' wood; a vaulted great room with stone fireplace; a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and dining area; a wine cellar; and a wraparound deck.

The house is surrounded by 45 private acres of pine, spruce, and aspen. $2,850,000. Amie Streater, Engel & Völkers Colorado Springs, (719) 358-9707.

Wilmington, Vermont

Set on a half-acre of Vermont woods, this four-bedroom home is just a 15-minute drive from Mount Snow Ski Resort. The 1980 chalet-style house has exposed natural woodwork and beams, a vaulted great room with gas fireplace, an updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an oversize primary suite.

Membership in the Chimney Hill homeowner's association includes access to snowmobile trails and a clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools, ball courts, theater, and game room. $419,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley Veller Greenwood/Dover, (802) 461-5871.

