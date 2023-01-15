Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 picture-perfect homes in ski country

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
January 15, 2023

Eden, Utah

House

Courtesy image

The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard.

House

Courtesy image

The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217.

Whitefish, Montana

House

Courtesy image

The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and just feet from Hope Slope. The 2017 two-bedroom home features an eat-in kitchen open to a great room with stone-clad gas fireplace; a primary bedroom cantilevered onto an overlook; and a second-floor bedroom with king bed and two twins and access to the turret star room.

House

Courtesy image

The large deck has a hot tub and sweeping views. $2,749,000. Stephanie Skinner, Glacier Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 261-8430.

Heber City, Utah

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom home in Red Ledges comes with access to two private après-ski lounges at nearby Deer Valley Resort. The 2018 modern organic house has a double-height living room with glass doors to a patio with firepit and hot tub; an eat-in chef's kitchen; a walk-through primary wing; three guest suites; and views of Mount Timpanogos.

House

Courtesy image

The community offers high-end golf and tennis, a pool, equestrian facilities, and hiking and biking trails. $3,345,000. Daimon Bushi, Windermere Real Estate Utah/ Luxury Portfolio International, (435) 200-4959.

Ludlow, Vermont

House

Courtesy image

Part of Solitude Village, this five-bedroom home looks out on peaks and valleys from the slope of Okemo Mountain. The 2003 Adirondack-style house features a living room with exposed trusses and floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with spa tub, a game room, a den, and a mudroom with ski storage, glove dryers, and direct access to the trail.

House

Courtesy image

The deck includes a hot tub and stone firepit. $2,700,000. Katherine Burns, William Raveis/ Luxury Properties International, (802) 999-3989.

Fairplay, Colorado

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom log home anchors a wooded property abutting Pike National Forest and 30 minutes from Breckenridge Ski Resort. The house, custom built of British Columbian spruce logs, has wide-plank floors of salvaged ships' wood; a vaulted great room with stone fireplace; a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and dining area; a wine cellar; and a wraparound deck.

House

Courtesy image

The house is surrounded by 45 private acres of pine, spruce, and aspen. $2,850,000. Amie Streater, Engel & Völkers Colorado Springs, (719) 358-9707.

Wilmington, Vermont

House

Courtesy image

Set on a half-acre of Vermont woods, this four-bedroom home is just a 15-minute drive from Mount Snow Ski Resort. The 1980 chalet-style house has exposed natural woodwork and beams, a vaulted great room with gas fireplace, an updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an oversize primary suite.

House

Courtesy image

Membership in the Chimney Hill homeowner's association includes access to snowmobile trails and a clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools, ball courts, theater, and game room. $419,000. Adam Palmiter, Berkley Veller Greenwood/Dover, (802) 461-5871.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

