Feature

6 luxurious homes with great bedrooms

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
February 5, 2023

Monroe, New Jersey

House

Courtesy image

The 2,100-square-foot main suite in this ornate seven-bedroom home has a fireplace, a spa bathroom, and a domed sitting area with a curved wall of windows. The house includes a foyer painted with liquefied granite; an entertainment space with bar, fireplace, and wine room; and a separate one-bedroom apartment with kitchen, dining and living rooms, laundry, and office.

House

Courtesy image

The 15-acre property includes woods, landscaped grounds, and a pool with a spa. $4,195,000. Renee Dipierro, Heritage House Sotheby's International Realty, (908) 216-4892.

Stateline, Nevada

House

Jeremy Jensen Media

This three-bedroom home near Lake Tahoe has a main suite with a chandeliered vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a Turkish marble and Italian tile bathroom with a sauna shower. House details include crystal bathroom sconces, white-oak floors, Venetian plaster walls, antique mirrors, and an open chef's kitchen with porcelain counters flanked by two vaulted living rooms with fireplaces.

House

Jeremy Jensen Media

The wooded lot has boulder-studded landscaping, a hot tub, and a firepit. $3,988,000. Gregory Ochoa, Mountain Luxury Properties/Leverage, (775) 339-1919.

Salisbury, Connecticut 

House

Courtesy image

The primary suite of this three-bedroom home features a windowed sitting nook, bath, and paneled office, all overlooking Twin Lakes and Bear Mountain. The Adirondacks-inspired house has a great room with walnut flooring, oak paneling, coffered ceilings, fireplace, dining area, gourmet kitchen, and a third-floor flex space with kitchenette and bath.

House

Courtesy image

The grounds include a gazebo with fireplace, an infinity-edge spa, and 220 feet of sandy beach. $7,875,000. Patricia Best, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 435-2400.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

House

Courtesy image

The owner's suite in this estate's three-bedroom main house has a stone fireplace, state-of-the-art bathroom, and sweeping views. The home also has two large guest suites; an open great room with pitched beam ceilings, dual fireplaces, and surround-view windows; a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and wine cooler; a dining area; and a casual living room opening to a dining patio.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a fireplace, a water feature, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, and three parklike acres. $4,675,000. Britt Klein, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe, (505) 500-5184.

Scottsdale, Arizona

House

Courtesy image

This Desert Contemporary's four bedrooms include a primary suite with a retractable glass wall, fireplace, spa bath, and designer closet. The house also has a living-dining great room with a retractable glass wall, a chef's kitchen, and a work-from-home office with a private patio.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are landscaped gardens, a covered patio with grill, firepit, pool and spa, and a guest casita with its own patio; the Desert Mountain Club and Tonto National Forest are nearby. $3,500,000. Dan Wolski, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 266-7557.

Galveston, Texas

House

Courtesy image

The four-bedroom "House of Salt and Honey" has a primary suite with Saltillo tile floors, vintage lighting, and an antique door to a bath with leathered marble counters, retro lighting, and walk-in shower with penny-tile floor. The home has vintage details throughout, long leaf-pine elements, a chef's kitchen with an antique cypress table, and a carport usable as an entertainment space.

House

Courtesy image

The garden lot includes a casita with full bath and kitchenette; the beach and Strand are nearby. $695,000. Debbie Levine, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 870-4645.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

