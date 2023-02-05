6 luxurious homes with great bedrooms

Monroe, New Jersey

The 2,100-square-foot main suite in this ornate seven-bedroom home has a fireplace, a spa bathroom, and a domed sitting area with a curved wall of windows. The house includes a foyer painted with liquefied granite; an entertainment space with bar, fireplace, and wine room; and a separate one-bedroom apartment with kitchen, dining and living rooms, laundry, and office.

The 15-acre property includes woods, landscaped grounds, and a pool with a spa. $4,195,000. Renee Dipierro, Heritage House Sotheby's International Realty, (908) 216-4892.

Stateline, Nevada

This three-bedroom home near Lake Tahoe has a main suite with a chandeliered vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a Turkish marble and Italian tile bathroom with a sauna shower. House details include crystal bathroom sconces, white-oak floors, Venetian plaster walls, antique mirrors, and an open chef's kitchen with porcelain counters flanked by two vaulted living rooms with fireplaces.

The wooded lot has boulder-studded landscaping, a hot tub, and a firepit. $3,988,000. Gregory Ochoa, Mountain Luxury Properties/Leverage, (775) 339-1919.

Salisbury, Connecticut

The primary suite of this three-bedroom home features a windowed sitting nook, bath, and paneled office, all overlooking Twin Lakes and Bear Mountain. The Adirondacks-inspired house has a great room with walnut flooring, oak paneling, coffered ceilings, fireplace, dining area, gourmet kitchen, and a third-floor flex space with kitchenette and bath.

The grounds include a gazebo with fireplace, an infinity-edge spa, and 220 feet of sandy beach. $7,875,000. Patricia Best, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 435-2400.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The owner's suite in this estate's three-bedroom main house has a stone fireplace, state-of-the-art bathroom, and sweeping views. The home also has two large guest suites; an open great room with pitched beam ceilings, dual fireplaces, and surround-view windows; a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and wine cooler; a dining area; and a casual living room opening to a dining patio.

Outside are a fireplace, a water feature, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, and three parklike acres. $4,675,000. Britt Klein, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe, (505) 500-5184.

Scottsdale, Arizona

This Desert Contemporary's four bedrooms include a primary suite with a retractable glass wall, fireplace, spa bath, and designer closet. The house also has a living-dining great room with a retractable glass wall, a chef's kitchen, and a work-from-home office with a private patio.

Outside are landscaped gardens, a covered patio with grill, firepit, pool and spa, and a guest casita with its own patio; the Desert Mountain Club and Tonto National Forest are nearby. $3,500,000. Dan Wolski, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 266-7557.

Galveston, Texas

The four-bedroom "House of Salt and Honey" has a primary suite with Saltillo tile floors, vintage lighting, and an antique door to a bath with leathered marble counters, retro lighting, and walk-in shower with penny-tile floor. The home has vintage details throughout, long leaf-pine elements, a chef's kitchen with an antique cypress table, and a carport usable as an entertainment space.

The garden lot includes a casita with full bath and kitchenette; the beach and Strand are nearby. $695,000. Debbie Levine, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 870-4645.

