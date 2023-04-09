Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 distinctive homes full of color

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
April 9, 2023

Lyme, Connecticut 

House

Dennis Carbo

Two circa-1760 houses make up this pastel-painted five-bedroom home: the site's original gambrel Colonial and a center-chimney Colonial moved from a town nearby. The house has antique details, a library, a tavern, a music room, and a connecting eat-in kitchen building with double-height ceiling, marble floors, arched windows, and French doors.

House

Dennis Carbo

The 6.8-acre wooded property above the Connecticut River includes a garden courtyard with fountain and a post-and-beam barn garage. $1,695,000. Paul Smyth, William Pitt ­Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 867-6620.

Albion, California

House

Courtesy image

The red walls of the Westmar Estate are set off by the green bluff it stands on, overlooking the blue ­Pacific. Built in 2002, the two-bedroom house features a bright yellow living room and primary suite, each with a wall of windows framing the sea, and an azure chef's ­kitchen with round island.

House

Courtesy image

The 8.8-acre property has a lavender field, a garden with sculptures and fountains, a greenhouse, and a three-car garage. $3,950,000. Sarah Schoeneman, Mendo Sotheby's International Realty, (510) 418-0070.

Palm Springs, California

House

Courtesy image

Once home to Magda and Zsa Zsa Gabor, this 1964 three-bedroom mixes glamorous patterns with dramatic colors. The house has a gourmet kitchen with wine refrigerator and ­Hungarian rotisserie; a living room with original chandeliers, mirrored walls, and grand piano; and an owners' wing with luxurious bath, dressing, and makeup rooms.

House

Courtesy image

The Little Tuscany property has a covered ­veranda, a pool with views, a patio with a firepit, and desert landscaping; downtown is 10 minutes' drive. $3,545,000. Conrad Miller, Avenue 8 Inc., (760) 464-9559.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 

House

Courtesy image

The subtle colors ­inside and out of this ­Mediterranean-style hillside villa harmonize with the tropical land and sea that surround it. The four-bedroom home features an open main living space with vaulted ceilings, arched windows, ocean-view sitting area, and chef's kitchen, and a separate downstairs one-­bedroom apartment.

House

Courtesy image

The gated landscaped property includes a terrace with pool, a workshop, and 150 feet of Hull Bay waterfront. $2,700,000. Anna Adair, Island Living Collective/Luxury Portfolio International, (340) 642-1758.

Garden City Beach, South Carolina

House

Courtesy image

This sea-blue house with sand-­colored interiors stands one block from the ocean, between Murrells Inlet and the Atlantic. The elevated three-story, six-­bedroom home has ocean and marsh views, water-­resistant wood floors, multiple decks, and a gourmet kitchen open to a dining area with floor-to-­ceiling windows.

House

Courtesy image

The back porch leads to a brick patio, lawn, and pool with hot tub, and an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill. $1,750,000. Frank ­Streeter, Realty One Group Dockside, (843) 997-1410.

Asheville, North Carolina

House

Courtesy image

A butterfly roof tops this two-toned blue house with yellow-accent door, set on a non–through street in West Asheville. The two-story, three-­bedroom 2020 home features an open layout, wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, main-level primary suite, and upstairs bedrooms and office.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a front lawn with potential garden beds, fenced backyard, and screened back porch with views of mature trees; shops and restaurants are walking distance. $539,000. Ann Roth, Keller Williams Professionals, (828) 254-7253.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Check-In: Culinary adventures in the USA
A cheeseburger on a plate.
Feature

The Check-In: Culinary adventures in the USA

The Week contest: Anxiety scent
Woman and man with sweaty armpit on crowded subway train.
Feature

The Week contest: Anxiety scent

6 incredible homes in Charleston, South Carolina
House
Feature

6 incredible homes in Charleston, South Carolina

The Check-In: The passport waiting game
U.S. passports
Feature

The Check-In: The passport waiting game

Most Popular

5 toons about justice
Political Cartoon
Feature

5 toons about justice

Should Trump's judge muzzle him?
Trump
Talking point

Should Trump's judge muzzle him?

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner
'my mistake'

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plow accident