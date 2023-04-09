6 distinctive homes full of color

Lyme, Connecticut

Two circa-1760 houses make up this pastel-painted five-bedroom home: the site's original gambrel Colonial and a center-chimney Colonial moved from a town nearby. The house has antique details, a library, a tavern, a music room, and a connecting eat-in kitchen building with double-height ceiling, marble floors, arched windows, and French doors.

The 6.8-acre wooded property above the Connecticut River includes a garden courtyard with fountain and a post-and-beam barn garage. $1,695,000. Paul Smyth, William Pitt ­Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 867-6620.

Albion, California

The red walls of the Westmar Estate are set off by the green bluff it stands on, overlooking the blue ­Pacific. Built in 2002, the two-bedroom house features a bright yellow living room and primary suite, each with a wall of windows framing the sea, and an azure chef's ­kitchen with round island.

The 8.8-acre property has a lavender field, a garden with sculptures and fountains, a greenhouse, and a three-car garage. $3,950,000. Sarah Schoeneman, Mendo Sotheby's International Realty, (510) 418-0070.

Palm Springs, California

Once home to Magda and Zsa Zsa Gabor, this 1964 three-bedroom mixes glamorous patterns with dramatic colors. The house has a gourmet kitchen with wine refrigerator and ­Hungarian rotisserie; a living room with original chandeliers, mirrored walls, and grand piano; and an owners' wing with luxurious bath, dressing, and makeup rooms.

The Little Tuscany property has a covered ­veranda, a pool with views, a patio with a firepit, and desert landscaping; downtown is 10 minutes' drive. $3,545,000. Conrad Miller, Avenue 8 Inc., (760) 464-9559.

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The subtle colors ­inside and out of this ­Mediterranean-style hillside villa harmonize with the tropical land and sea that surround it. The four-bedroom home features an open main living space with vaulted ceilings, arched windows, ocean-view sitting area, and chef's kitchen, and a separate downstairs one-­bedroom apartment.

The gated landscaped property includes a terrace with pool, a workshop, and 150 feet of Hull Bay waterfront. $2,700,000. Anna Adair, Island Living Collective/Luxury Portfolio International, (340) 642-1758.

Garden City Beach, South Carolina

This sea-blue house with sand-­colored interiors stands one block from the ocean, between Murrells Inlet and the Atlantic. The elevated three-story, six-­bedroom home has ocean and marsh views, water-­resistant wood floors, multiple decks, and a gourmet kitchen open to a dining area with floor-to-­ceiling windows.

The back porch leads to a brick patio, lawn, and pool with hot tub, and an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill. $1,750,000. Frank ­Streeter, Realty One Group Dockside, (843) 997-1410.

Asheville, North Carolina

A butterfly roof tops this two-toned blue house with yellow-accent door, set on a non–through street in West Asheville. The two-story, three-­bedroom 2020 home features an open layout, wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, main-level primary suite, and upstairs bedrooms and office.

Outside are a front lawn with potential garden beds, fenced backyard, and screened back porch with views of mature trees; shops and restaurants are walking distance. $539,000. Ann Roth, Keller Williams Professionals, (828) 254-7253.

