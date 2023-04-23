6 spacious homes for house-proud dog owners

Santa Fe, New Mexico

A private dog park is one highlight of this 25-acre parcel in Tesuque, in the foothills of the Santa Fe National Forest. The property's 1995 four-bedroom house has wood-beamed, skylit ceilings, stone floors, four fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views, and an open main living space with chef's kitchen.

Outside are cascading rock gardens, courtyards, a bocce court, a guesthouse, and an equestrian center with stalls, tack room, and outdoor arena. $4,100,000. Amber Williams, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (859) 550-3551.

Chester Springs, Pennsylvania

An invisible dog fence allows pets the run of this 4.4-acre equestrian estate. The six-bedroom 1767 farmhouse, restored and updated with a two-story addition, features the original stone walls, hardwood floors, and door hardware and four wood-burning fireplaces; rooms include a gourmet kitchen, a great room, a library, and a sunroom.

Outside are pastures, gardens, a saltwater pool, patios, a firepit, and a horse barn with stalls, haylofts, and storage for cars and equipment. $1,800,000. Michelle Onorati, BHHS Fox & Roach, (484) 354-1566.

Atlanta, Georgia

The outdoor spaces at One Museum Place in the Arts District include a community dog walk. This 2017 three-bedroom penthouse condo has art tiling, lighting, and details; an elevator to a private rooftop terrace; a covered balcony with an outdoor kitchen; floor-to-ceiling windows; a chef's kitchen with a refrigerated wine tower and two dishwashers; and a primary suite with a floating soaker tub.

Ownership comes with clubroom and fitness center access and a designated three-car garage. $4,500,000. Andy Philhower, Harry Norman Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (404) 964-4550.

New York City

The West Residence Club near Hudson Yards offers a rooftop dog run and on-demand pet spa managed by Throw Me a Bone. This industrial loft–inspired two-bedroom condo features oak floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, interior sliding glass doors, and a marble-clad gourmet kitchen.

Building amenities include a rooftop pool club with sundeck, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, and lounges; a library; a fitness center; working and event spaces; and a playroom and playground. $1,855,000. Matthew Drennan, The Corcoran Group, (646) 271-8444.

Palisades, New York

The Manse, a four-bedroom Gothic Revival once owned by Bill Murray, has a fenced and gated grassy backyard and is dog-walking distance to the Hudson River. The renovated circa-1868 house has the original wide-plank pine floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, and fireplaces; all new systems; an eat-in country kitchen with a fireplace-pizza oven, a pantry, and chef's appliances; and front and back porches.

The landscaped property is a 25-minutes drive from Manhattan. $1,995,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Indianapolis, Indiana

This four-bedroom modern farmhouse in the Fountain Square neighborhood comes with a fenced backyard and a dog washing station. Built in 2023, the open-plan home features 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and top-end vinyl plank flooring throughout; luxury baths with tiled showers; a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry; a living room with a gas fireplace; and a vaulted primary suite with a separate tub and a walk-in shower.

The lot includes front and back porches and a detached two-car garage. $550,000. Andrew Barr, @properties, (317) 403-3737.

