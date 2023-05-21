6 efficient homes for the eco-conscious

Yorkville, California

Sedimentary walls add interest to this house of rammed earth, an insulating, low-impact material. The three-bedroom smart home, contoured to the land and its rock outcroppings, features concrete floors; glass walls framing native grasses, flowers, and oaks; a chef's kitchen; and an entry with reflecting pool and floating steps.

The 161.5-acre property includes a solar-heated saltwater pool; tiered landscaping; cabin, yurt, and barn with guest suite; and roads, trails, wells, springs, and an independent sustainable power system. $4,100,000. Kevin McDonald, Sotheby's International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 391-3382.

Westport, Connecticut

This contemporary six-bedroom home comes with geothermal heating and cooling, triple-paned windows, tankless water heaters, and solar power. The house includes a vaulted skylit living area comprising family room and sunroom with adjoining chef's kitchen; a two-story library with fireplace; a wine room; a hidden cigar lounge; and a sauna, gym, and yoga studio.

The 3-acre wooded property has sweeping lawns and a stone patio with a gunite saltwater pool, spa, and outdoor fireplace. $4,795,000. Cindy Raney, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 257-8320.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Built in 2019 to LEED Platinum specs, this two-story, four-bedroom townhouse on Observatory Hill exceeds energy-efficiency codes, with electric heat pumps controlling the temperature on separately zoned floors.

The home has custom millwork and stonework, herringbone floors, a high-end kitchen with waterfall eat-in island, and a living room with glass French doors to a private garden patio. The building is topped by a 23-foot-long roof deck. $3,400,000. Gail Roberts, Coldwell Banker Realty – Cambridge, (617) 844-2712.

Boulder, Colorado

This four-bedroom contemporary farmhouse, built to LEED Platinum/Net-Zero standards, employs solar panels, gray-water recycling, and geothermal heating and cooling. The home features a main space with wood-clad barrel ceilings, two-sided fireplace, and oculus window; a chef's kitchen with Energy Rated appliances; a loft office; and a spacious wrap-around porch.

The 0.91-acre lot includes a new well, a pond, fruit trees, raised garden beds, a back patio with fireplace, a two-car garage, a gardening shed, and a pump house. $4,245,000. Brian Delaney, Delaney Realty Group, (303) 601-4022.

San Francisco, California

The 181 Fremont Street condos are in a LEED Platinum-certified building with a water recycling program that saves 1.3 million gallons a year. This ODADA-designed two-bedroom unit has French oak floors, Lutron solar shades, museum-style wall installation, Energy Star-level appliances, a marble-clad primary bath, and walls of windows framing San Francisco Bay and the Bay Bridge from 500 feet up.

Building amenities include a residents' club, an art program, a gym, and a skybridge to Salesforce Park. $4,955,000. Carmen Legarda, Compass, (415) 917-2327.

Princess Anne, Maryland

This 1991 four-bedroom near the Historic District features a full solar array, updated insulation, and a reverse-osmosis water filter. The house includes an eat-in kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and a living room with a fireplace and glass doors to a screened waterfront porch.

The 0.85-acre lot, on a creek connecting to the Manokin River and Chesapeake Bay, has front and back lawns, mature trees, garden beds, a gazebo, and a firepit. $549,999. Brandon Brittingham, Long & Foster Salisbury/Luxury Portfolio International, (443) 978-3330.

