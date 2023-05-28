Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 picture-perfect homes with great views

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
May 28, 2023

Garrison, New York

House.

Dan Milstein

East Point estate, designed by Taliesin star Edgar Tafel, stands on 5.9 acres with unobstructed views of the Hudson River and highlands. The rebuilt three-bedroom house has a main space with floor-to-ceiling windows and stone fireplace, chef's kitchen, and dining area facing the river.

House.

Dan Milstein

Outside are a screened terrace with fireplace, garden patios, a spa built into bedrock cascading into a freeform pool, and a two-bedroom guest cottage. $3,495,000. Joanna Rizoulis, Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 359-7885.

Sedona, Arizona

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home looks out on Sedona's red rocks and desert and the mountains beyond. The house features solar panels; clerestory windows; a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, built-ins, and fireplace; a chef's kitchen with two walk-in pantries; a full wet bar; two workshops; flex rooms; and a laundry.

House.

Courtesy image

The landscaped cul-de-sac lot includes open and covered patios and decks and a water feature with koi fish; National Forest Service land and hiking trails are nearby. $1,975,000. Elisa Andreis, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (928) 274-1521.

Truro, Massachusetts 

House.

Courtesy image

Cobb Farm sits atop a 70-foot-high dune overlooking Cape Cod Bay and the lights of Provincetown. The four-bedroom house has a sunken living room with a cathedral ceiling, walls of windows, and a wood-burning fireplace; a step-up dining area and eat-in kitchen; and a main-level primary suite, all with sweeping bay views and access to a deck running the length of the house.

House.

Courtesy image

The lot includes a private staircase to a private beach. $4,795,000. Gregg Russo, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (508) 237-3360.

West Yellowstone, Montana

House.

Courtesy image

Shelterwood Lodge, on 11.3 acres abutting Yellowstone National Park, looks out on the Madison and Gallatin mountains. The fully furnished four-bedroom house features vaulted ceilings, wide-plank floors, a Tulikivi double-sided soapstone fireplace and woodstove, and a wrap-around deck with hot tub.

House

Courtesy image

The property includes a two-bedroom guesthouse with deck and hot tub; a heated shop; water and equestrian rights; and woods, wildflower meadows, trails, and Buttermilk Creek. $5,995,000. Michelle Horning, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 570-8901.

Leesburg, Indiana

House

Courtesy image

The great room of this contemporary six-bedroom home features a 350-square-foot wall of windows overlooking Oswego Lake. The central space also has a chef's kitchen with a quartzite waterfall island and sliders to an expansive deck with a hot tub; a walk-out lower level has a second main suite and a bonus room with a 100-inch fireplace.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are grassy yards, shady trees, more than 200 feet of private waterfront, and a dock. $2,899,900. Patrick Pfefferkorn, RE/MAX Results – Warsaw, (574) 551-4404.

Minneapolis, Minnesota 

House

Courtesy image

The balcony and oversize windows of this 23rd-floor Elliot Park apartment offer big city views with plenty of open sky. The two-bedroom condo features new tiling and lighting, an open-plan kitchen with quartz counters and waterfall island, and a sitting room with fireplace, and comes with two adjacent garage spaces.

House

Courtesy image

Amenities include a fitness center, dog run, indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, party room, business center, entertainment area, and guest suite; U.S. Bank Stadium, shops, and restaurants are all walking distance. $459,900. Lynn Burn, Compass, (612) 803-0912.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

