Feature

6 enviable homes in Brooklyn

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
June 4, 2023

Ditmas Park

House

Courtesy image

This Queen Anne Victorian stands on a tree-lined street in Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace-Midwood Park Historic District. Designed by Brooklyn architect Benjamin Driesler in 1903 and restored by the current owners, the six-bedroom house retains its original moldings, bay windows, stained glass, and woodwork; rooms include an eat-in kitchen with three skylights and a lower-level office, den, and kitchenette.

Puzzle

Courtesy image

Outside are a wraparound porch, a garden and grassy yards. $3,250,000. Daniella Guetta, Compass, (917) 238-6744.

Manhattan Beach

House

Courtesy image

In a residential neighborhood just blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, this four-bedroom home is also close to the businesses and restaurants of Sheepshead Bay. The 1997 colonial-style house has a chef's kitchen; a living room with decorated cathedral ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, and showpiece chandelier; and a downstairs family room, bar, bedroom, gym, laundry, and sauna.

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes a patio with an outdoor kitchen, a gazebo, and an outdoor shower. $3,299,000. Olga Moldavsky, RE/MAX Edge, (917) 213-7332.

DUMBO

House

Courtesy image

Perched just above the East River and adjacent to Brooklyn Bridge Park, this three-bedroom corner condo has close-up views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges through 10-foot walls of windows. The 2016 unit features all en-suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with two islands and high-end appliances, and a den that can serve as an office and guest quarters.

House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include a roof deck, gym, and connected access to the Brooklyn Children's Museum annex. $5,999,999. Karen Heyman, Sotheby's International Realty, (646) 431-5764.

Fort Greene

House

Hayley Ellen Day, COMPASS

This circa-1853 Italianate brownstone is a block from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The four-story, five-bedroom home, which is configured for one family but may legally hold two, has updated systems; original doors opening to a parlor with 11-foot ceilings, restored plaster moldings, herringbone floors, and a marble-clad fireplace; and a kitchen with a 10-foot marble island and double ovens.

House

Hayley Ellen Day, COMPASS

A deck off the kitchen leads to a garden with new turf and a hot tub. $5,850,000. Toni Nicolo, Compass, (646) 246-7063.

Boerum Hill

House

Courtesy image

Close to Fort Greene Park, the Merchant House, named for the hardware merchant who first owned it, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1848, the Italianate single-family townhome is 25 feet wide, with seven bedrooms over four floors, and features original details including high, medallioned ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, pocket doors, and crown molding.

House

Courtesy image

The fenced back garden has bluestone paths and mature trees. $6,000,000. Tony Fanning, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (347) 613-8512.

Little Haiti

House

Shannon Dupree for DDReps

This one-bedroom apartment is in a 2022 eight-unit condominium a short drive from Prospect Park and a block from a multiline subway stop. The home has 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, and double-paned windows; an open-plan kitchen with walnut cabinets, quartz counters, a Bosch dishwasher, and stainless-steel appliances; an office alcove; and an in-unit laundry.

House

Shannon Dupree for DDReps

The pet-friendly building offers storage for bikes and belongings. $549,000. Albi Zhubi, Corcoran Brooklyn Heights, (847) 409-7350.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

