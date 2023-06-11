6 first-rate homes in Portland, Maine

Peaks Island

This cedar-shingled house sits at the end of a quiet road on an island 15 minutes by ferry from Old Port. The four-bedroom home has huge ocean-facing windows, built-ins, a living room with fireplace and domed wood ceiling, an open kitchen, a dining nook, and a sunroom with three glass walls.

The 0.89-acre terraced lot includes a stone patio circled by mature evergreens and a lawn sloping down to 350 feet of rocky shoreline. $1,995,000. Susan Lessard, Town & Shore Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (207) 899-9567.

Great Diamond Island

Thirty minutes by ferry from downtown Portland, this four-bedroom home stands on an island with about 100 full-time residents. The 1890 shingled house features the original beadboard walls and ceilings and wood floors throughout, an open living-dining area with Atlantic Ocean views, and a finished basement.

The half-acre property includes grassy yards and a boathouse and comes with access to a shared marina, community center, and tennis courts. $1,100,000. Christopher Maksut, Coldwell Banker Realty, (207) 756-4334.

Old Port

Hobson's Landing, a luxury complex built in 2020, is in a walkable neighborhood near shops, restaurants, and the harbor. This three-bedroom penthouse has a main living space with fireplace, a chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator, and a wall of glass doors to a tiered terrace with a glass-paneled observation deck overlooking the Fore River and Casco Bay.

Amenities include a fitness center, a clubroom, a dog wash, and a community Tesla and bikes. $2,395,000. Sandy Johnson, Town & Shore Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (207) 415-2128.

Deering Highlands

The Horace F. Farnham house, a corner-lot Colonial revival, was designed circa 1902 by John Calvin Stevens. The restored seven-bedroom home, currently configured for two families, retains the original parquet floors, terra-cotta fireplaces, amber oak wainscoting, birds-eye and tiger maple woodwork, pocket doors, and stained-glass windows; rooms include two front parlors and a double-height great room with a spindle-railed loft gallery.

The covered porch overlooks formal landscaping with mature trees. $1,695,000. Elizabeth Dubois, Bean Group,(207) 671-8279.

Parkside

This townhouse, half of an 1894 Victorian, is near Olmsted-designed Deering Oaks Park, a farmer's market and an arts district. The four-bedroom home features decorative moldings, pressed-tin ceilings, carved-wood details and fireplace, antique fixtures, hardware, and floors, a chef's kitchen with copper island and sink, a sun porch off the dining room, and a primary suite with jetted tub and walk-in shower.

Outside are a fenced patio, a yard, and a driveway with an EV charger. $899,000. Elise Loschiavo, Vitalius Real Estate Group, (207) 358-9881.

North Deering

Steps from Pine Grove Park, this two-story, four-bedroom home is also close to nature preserves and trails, schools and a dog park. The gambrel-roofed house, built in 1985, has hardwood floors, windows with shutters and flower boxes, an eat-in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, a separate dining room, and a basement with laundry.

The property, backing onto a forest, includes garden beds, lawns, a backyard bordering a small creek, and a detached one-car garage. $490,000. Dawn Marston, RE/MAX Shoreline, (207) 939-2827.

