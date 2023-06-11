Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 first-rate homes in Portland, Maine

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
June 11, 2023

Peaks Island

House

Courtesy image

This cedar-shingled house sits at the end of a quiet road on an island 15 minutes by ferry from Old Port. The four-bedroom home has huge ocean-facing windows, built-ins, a living room with fireplace and domed wood ceiling, an open kitchen, a dining nook, and a sunroom with three glass walls.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.89-acre terraced lot includes a stone patio circled by mature evergreens and a lawn sloping down to 350 feet of rocky shoreline. $1,995,000. Susan Lessard, Town & Shore Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (207) 899-9567.

Great Diamond Island

House

Courtesy image

Thirty minutes by ferry from downtown Portland, this four-bedroom home stands on an island with about 100 full-time residents. The 1890 shingled house features the original beadboard walls and ceilings and wood floors throughout, an open living-dining area with Atlantic Ocean views, and a finished basement.

House

Courtesy image

The half-acre property includes grassy yards and a boathouse and comes with access to a shared marina, community center, and tennis courts. $1,100,000. Christopher Maksut, Coldwell Banker Realty, (207) 756-4334.

Old Port

House

Courtesy image

Hobson's Landing, a luxury complex built in 2020, is in a walkable neighborhood near shops, restaurants, and the harbor. This three-bedroom penthouse has a main living space with fireplace, a chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator, and a wall of glass doors to a tiered terrace with a glass-paneled observation deck overlooking the Fore River and Casco Bay.

House

Courtesy image

Amenities include a fitness center, a clubroom, a dog wash, and a community Tesla and bikes. $2,395,000. Sandy Johnson, Town & Shore Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (207) 415-2128.

Deering Highlands

House.

Good Photos.com

The Horace F. Farnham house, a corner-lot Colonial revival, was designed circa 1902 by John Calvin Stevens. The restored seven-bedroom home, currently configured for two families, retains the original parquet floors, terra-cotta fireplaces, amber oak wainscoting, birds-eye and tiger maple woodwork, pocket doors, and stained-glass windows; rooms include two front parlors and a double-height great room with a spindle-railed loft gallery.

House.

Good Photos.com

The covered porch overlooks formal landscaping with mature trees. $1,695,000. Elizabeth Dubois, Bean Group,(207) 671-8279.

Parkside

House.

Courtesy image

This townhouse, half of an 1894 Victorian, is near Olmsted-designed Deering Oaks Park, a farmer's market and an arts district. The four-bedroom home features decorative moldings, pressed-tin ceilings, carved-wood details and fireplace, antique fixtures, hardware, and floors, a chef's kitchen with copper island and sink, a sun porch off the dining room, and a primary suite with jetted tub and walk-in shower.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a fenced patio, a yard, and a driveway with an EV charger. $899,000. Elise Loschiavo, Vitalius Real Estate Group, (207) 358-9881.

North Deering

House.

Courtesy image

Steps from Pine Grove Park, this two-story, four-bedroom home is also close to nature preserves and trails, schools and a dog park. The gambrel-roofed house, built in 1985, has hardwood floors, windows with shutters and flower boxes, an eat-in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, a separate dining room, and a basement with laundry.

House

Courtesy image

The property, backing onto a forest, includes garden beds, lawns, a backyard bordering a small creek, and a detached one-car garage. $490,000. Dawn Marston, RE/MAX Shoreline, (207) 939-2827.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Check-In: Celebrating Juneteenth in D.C.
The Washington Monument behind the &quot;Stone of Hope&quot; statue
Feature

The Check-In: Celebrating Juneteenth in D.C.

The Week contest: Lighthouse B&B
Pigeon Point Lighthouse.
Feature

The Week contest: Lighthouse B&B

Is protected land really protected?
Grand Canyon.
Briefing

Is protected land really protected?

Going into debt for a bachelorette
Bachelorette decor on a pink background.
Briefing

Going into debt for a bachelorette

Most Popular

4 things to consider when leaving an inheritance
An illustrated image of money being handed from one person to another
Money file

4 things to consider when leaving an inheritance

'Jurassic Park': Things you didn't know about the film
Jurassic Park
Briefing

'Jurassic Park': Things you didn't know about the film

Supreme Court's Voting Rights Act ruling could boost Democrats in 2024
Alabama voting rights advocates
Redistricting

Supreme Court's Voting Rights Act ruling could boost Democrats in 2024