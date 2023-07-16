Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 bright and breezy homes for outdoor entertaining

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
July 16, 2023

Honolulu, Hawaii

A wall of glass doors in this Hawaiian Modernist home opens to a wraparound lanai with hot tub, shower, dining area, and Pacific Ocean views.

House.

Real Estate Photos: 360 Productions; Interior Design Photos: IJfke Ridgle

Built in 1956 and recently renovated, the four-bedroom A-frame has lava-rock walls, hardwood floors, and a vaulted living space flowing into a dining room, lounge alcove, and updated kitchen with breakfast bar.

House.

Real Estate Photos: 360 Productions; Interior Design Photos: IJfke Ridgle

The landscaped lot is near Diamond Head State Monument, a 475-acre park. $3,750,000. Noel Shaw, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, (808) 221-8889.

Cushing, Maine

This 1850 Colonial-style farmhouse in Davis Cove has a stone patio with firepit surrounded by terraces, mature gardens, and lawns leading to a pier, art studio, boathouse, and guesthouse.

House.

Courtesy image

The updated three-bedroom main home features a library and living room sharing a double-sided fireplace, a dining room with fireplace, and open kitchen with fireplace and marble island.

House.

Courtesy image

The 16.5-acre waterfront property spans two islands, woods, and a pond. $4,900,000 Scott Horty, Camden Real Estate Company, (207) 596-1110.

Rancho Mirage, California

The grounds of this 1984 Pueblo Revival estate include an 80-foot pool, party pavilion, and alfresco dining room.

House.

Lauren Engel

The two-bedroom house has flagstone floors, viga and latilla ceilings, adobe walls, and a primary suite with kiva fireplace.

House.

Lauren Engel

The 2.53-acre property has lawns and courtyards; mature tropical landscaping; a citrus, guava, pear, avocado, fig, and mango orchard; tennis, bocce, basketball, and horseshoes; two guesthouses, converted-stable gym, and equestrian facilities. $4,150,000. Jennifer Parker-Stanton, Deasy Penner Podley, (323) 351-3278.

Solvang, California

This 1980 French Country-style estate has a screened dining veranda overlooking the pool, gardens, and olive trees; a firepit; and extensive outdoor seating.

House.

Courtesy image

The updated four-bedroom house features distressed-pine floors, antique doors, limestone fireplaces, a 19th-century bar with Italian marble counter, remodeled kitchen, breakfast nook, and music room.

House.

Courtesy image

The 5-acre property includes a kitchen garden, orchard, barn, art studio, sleeping loft, stables, and paddocks. $4,680,000. Patty Murphy, Sotheby's International Realty — Santa Ynez Valley Brokerage, (805) 680-8571.

Miami, Florida 

Outside this three-bedroom Coconut Grove home are an elevated deck surrounded by tropical flora and a pea-gravel patio with alfresco dining under the trees.

House.

Courtesy image

The 1948 Alfred Browning Parker-designed house has blond-wood floors, white-painted wood ceilings, stone-clad fireplace, shed roof, clerestory and roofline windows, and an airy living-dining area flowing into an eat-in kitchen.

House.

Courtesy image

Kampong Botanic Garden, the university and Tahiti Beach are minutes away. $2,199,000. Alba Biondi, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, EWM Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (305) 323-2595.

Mountville, Pennsylvania

The backyard of this 1890 Federal-style home features an organically shaped in-ground pool and fenced patio with a thatched-cabana bar and space for lounge chairs.

House.

Courtesy image

The five-bedroom house combines modern updates and rich historic details, including a high-ceilinged dining room with original crown and baseboard moldings and brick double fireplace.

House.

Courtesy image

The landscaped lot is walking distance to two parks; the Susquehanna River Water Trail is 15 minutes' drive. $460,000. Jeffery Seibert, Keller Williams Elite, (717) 684-5678.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Check-In: Dive into the Bahamas, road trip snack essentials, and more
A scuba diver near a reef in Freeport
Feature

The Check-In: Dive into the Bahamas, road trip snack essentials, and more

How revenge travel is impacting the aviation and tourism industries
Plane in sky during sunset
Talking point

How revenge travel is impacting the aviation and tourism industries

The Week contest: Lab chicken
Gourmet plate of chicken.
Feature

The Week contest: Lab chicken

Defining the Anthropocene, Earth's new era
A view of Crawford Lake
Briefing

Defining the Anthropocene, Earth's new era

Most Popular

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces
Buildings under construction in Miami
fleeing florida

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies
Meta headquarters.
blocked

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'
Illustration of wind turbines, Guadalupe Mountains and Texas state flag
In depth

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'