Quiz of The Week: 4 - 10 January

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. The coffin of former US president Jimmy Carter lay in state this week on a catafalque originally built for which of his predecessors?

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Abraham Lincoln

John F. Kennedy

Theodore Roosevelt



2. Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese has waded into a national row over what beach behaviour?

Putting up tents

Sunbathing topless

Lighting fires

Playing volleyball



3. Christians around the world celebrated Epiphany, which commemorates which element of the Nativity story?

The escape from Herod

The arrival of the three kings

The visit of the shepherds

The return to Nazareth



4. The first congestion charging system in the US took effect in which city?

Los Angeles

San Francisco

New York

Houston



5. The leader of which country said there was "not a snowball's chance in hell" of ceding territory to the US?

Canada

Greenland

Mexico

Panama



6. A group of 11 Yemeni detainees from Guantánamo Bay have been transferred to which country?

Jordan

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Oman



7. Which comedian made history as the Golden Globes' first solo female host?

Ali Wong

Whitney Cummings

Chelsea Handler

Nikki Glaser



8. New research suggests that drinking what can reduce the risk of developing bowel cancer?

Wine

Orange juice

Milk

Green tea



9. Which capital won the dubious honour of being Europe's most congested city?

Paris

Rome

London

Madrid



10. Opposition leader María Corina Machado was "violently intercepted" as she left a protest in which South American city?

Caracas

Bogotá

Montevideo

Quito

1. Abraham Lincoln

The coffin carrying Jimmy Carter arrived in Washington on Tuesday and was transported by a horse-drawn caisson to the US Capitol Rotunda to lie in state ahead of his state funeral on Thursday. The catafalque was built in 1865 and has since been used for the lying-in-state of multiple presidents and Supreme Court justices.

2. Putting up tents

The increasing prevalence of so-called "cabanas" – gazebo-like pop-up shelters – on Aussie beaches has become a national debate. Fans say they offer protection from the sun, but detractors claim they take up excessive space, block sea views, and are often left empty to secure a spot for later.

3. The arrival of the three kings

To Christians following Western tradition, Epiphany celebrates the Adoration of the Magi, who are said to have presented the infant Jesus with gold, frankincense and myrrh. In Eastern Christianity, however, it marks the baptism of Jesus.

4. New York

Vehicles will now be charged a $9 toll to drive in Midtown and Lower Manhattan during peak traffic hours. The fee's impact on reducing congestion will be monitored during the working week.

5. Canada

Outgoing PM Justin Trudeau brushed off Donald Trump's comments that the US-Canada border was an "artificially drawn line" and that the US could annex its northern neighbour through "economic force". In a post on X, Trudeau stressed that the countries were "each other's biggest trading and security partner".

6. Oman

The detainees were held for more than two decades at Guantánamo Bay without charges. Their transfer is part of a broader effort to reduce the number of people detained at the controversial Cuban prison, which housed around 680 detainees at its peak.

7. Nikki Glaser

Glaser has apparently already signed up to host the Golden Globes for another three years following the success of Sunday night's ceremony, which saw Demi Moore scoop a surprise gong for her role in "The Substance". Glaser's near-the-knuckle opening monologue drew widespread acclaim, although she has since revealed that multiple jokes were cut for being too mean.

8. Milk

The largest study conducted on diet and the disease has found that a daily intake of 300mg of calcium, equivalent to half a pint of milk, was associated with a 17% lower risk of bowel cancer.

9. London

London drivers spent an average of 101 hours in traffic last year, according to a new analysis by transport experts Inrix. The UK capital is the fifth most congested city in the world, which Inrix attributed to its high "concentration of population, employment and economic activity".

10. Caracas

The opposition leader's team claimed she was “kidnapped” from the streets of Caracas after attending a protest against Venezuela's authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro. She was released three hours later after being forced to record several videos.