Quiz of The Week: 7 – 13 June

1. Which country announced that it would stop playing loud music at its border following complaints from locals?

Mexico

South Korea

China

Russia



2. ABC News has suspended a presenter who referred to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as what?

A "clueless puppet"

A "threat to democracy"

A "world-class hater"

A "evil mastermind"



3. What was the name of the boat that was halted by Israeli authorities while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza?

Layla

Samar

Madleen

Dalia



4. Why did California governor Gavin Newsom file a lawsuit against Donald Trump?

For threatening to arrest him

For deploying the National Guard to LA

For attempting to place California under a curfew

For cutting off funding to California



5. Which team were crowned winners of the UK's first ever "Baller League"?

SDS FC

Yanited

Deportrio

MVPs United



6. Disney and Universal Pictures are suing which AI firm?

Midjourney

Dall-E

ChatGPT

Canva



7. Who won the coveted "best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play" at Sunday's Tony Awards?

Daniel Dae Kim

Harry Lennix

Cole Escola

Jon Michael Hill



8. A rare Labubu figurine was recently sold at an auction in Beijing for how much?

$50,000

$100,000

$150,000

$200,000



9. Many Iranian cities have announced bans on doing what in public?

Jogging

Wearing make-up

Kissing

Dog walking



10. Scientists have developed a plastic that dissolves in what?

Fresh air

Seawater

Sunlight

Soil

1. South Korea

Seoul suspended broadcasts of K-pop and political propaganda into North Korea via loudspeakers "as part of attempts by its new left-wing government to cool tensions" with the hermit kingdom to the north, said The Telegraph. Hours later, Pyongyang announced it would halt its rival broadcasts, ending the noisy propaganda war.

2. A "world-class hater"

ABC News suspended veteran correspondent Terry Moran over a deleted late-night social media post calling Miller a "world-class hater" who is "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred" and whose "hatreds are his spiritual nourishment".

3. Madleen

The yacht, named after the first known Palestinian fisherwoman, was diverted to the Israeli port city of Ashdod. Ten of the 12 activists on board – including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and a French MEP – have been deported to their home countries, with the final two expected to follow today.

4. For deploying the National Guard

Donald Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Governor Newsom, opposing the deployment, filed a lawsuit to block the National Guard activation and said he would also sue over the marines’ deployment, calling both actions inflammatory abuses of power.

5. SDS FC

In a thrilling final at the O2 in London, SDS FC beat MVPs United 4-3. Inspired by similar leagues in Germany and Spain, Baller League UK blends sport and entertainment, with six-a-side teams playing 30-minute indoor matches with unique rules designed to encourage exciting, viral-friendly gameplay.

6. Midjourney

Disney and Universal Pictures sued the image-generation AI platform after accusing the San Francisco start-up of "blatantly" copying characters from their most famous franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and "Frozen".

7. Cole Escola

Escola became the first non-binary performer to win one of theatre's highest accolades, for their Broadway debut playing Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!". Sarah Snook took the corresponding "best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play" for her one-woman version of "The Picture of Dorian Gray".

8. $150,000

A 131cm first-generation Labubu figure sold for 1.08 million yuan ($150,000) at an auction in Beijing. The event, seen as the "world's first" auction of first-generation collectible Labubus, featured a total of 48 figures.

9. Dog walking

At least 18 cities issued directives echoing an existing – although much-flouted – ban on dog walking already active in the capital, Tehran. Dog ownership has become popular among young Iranians, but it conflicts with conservative religious and cultural taboos, which view dogs as ritually unclean and not suitable as companion animals.

10. Seawater

Japanese scientists have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours as a potential solution to ocean pollution. The material breaks down quickly, leaving no residual trace, according to researchers from the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo.