ABC suspends Moran over Stephen Miller post
Journalist Terry Moran was suspended after making a social media post that criticized the White House deputy chief of staff
What happened
ABC News Sunday suspended longtime correspondent Terry Moran over a deleted late-night social media post in which he called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "world-class hater" who is "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred" and whose "hatreds are his spiritual nourishment."
Who said what
The "interesting" thing about Miller isn't that he's the "brains behind Trumpism" but rather his "bile," Moran said in his post. "He eats his hate," unlike President Donald Trump, whose "hatred is only a means to an end." Miller is the "subject of frequent and ferocious criticism" for designing Trump's immigration policies, CNN said, but it's "highly unusual for a network correspondent like Moran to publish such a politically charged" critique.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Sunday morning she hoped Moran would "either be suspended or terminated" for his "unacceptable and unhinged" post, and ABC had "said they will be taking action." About an hour later, ABC News said Moran had "violated our standards" on neutrality in reporting and "has been suspended pending further evaluation." Moran, who has been with the network since 1997, interviewed Trump in April.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Executives at "major media outlets are reportedly instructing their newsrooms to temper their coverage" of Trump "amid growing fears of political retribution," Axios said. ABC's December agreement to pay Trump $16 million to settle an unusual defamation lawsuit "was viewed as a remarkable concession to a politician by a broadcast network," The New York Times said. CBS News' parent company is weighing a similar settlement.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump foists National Guard on unwilling California
speed read Protests erupted over ICE immigration raids in LA county
-
June 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - free speech freeze, unfocussed Dems, and more
-
Are the UK and Russia already at war?
Today's Big Question Moscow has long been on a 'menacing' war footing with London, says leading UK defence adviser
-
Supreme Court lowers bar in discrimination cases
speed read The court ruled in favor of a white woman who claimed she lost two deserved promotions to gay employees
-
Deportations: Miller's threat to the courts
Feature The Trump administration is considering suspending habeas corpus to speed up deportations without due process
-
'The more complex question of why remains'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump moves to gut PBS and NPR in latest salvo against the media
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president's executive order targeting two of the nation's largest public broadcasters comes as the White House seeks to radically reframe how Americans get their news
-
'The results speak for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'More was at stake here than the name of a body of water'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Newsom has effectively assumed the presidency'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Do we really need another mountain named McKinley?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day