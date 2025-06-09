ABC suspends Moran over Stephen Miller post

Journalist Terry Moran was suspended after making a social media post that criticized the White House deputy chief of staff

Stephen Miller
Miller is the 'subject of frequent and ferocious criticism' for designing Trump's immigration policies
(Image credit: Allison Robbert / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

ABC News Sunday suspended longtime correspondent Terry Moran over a deleted late-night social media post in which he called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "world-class hater" who is "richly endowed with the capacity for hatred" and whose "hatreds are his spiritual nourishment."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸