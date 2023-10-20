This week’s question: John Grisham, George R.R. Martin, and other top authors are suing OpenAI, claiming the company used pirated copies of their works to teach a generative AI program how to write. If the AI were to write a novel that was clearly cribbed from a bestseller, what should the book be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Zoom design

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “AI novel” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.