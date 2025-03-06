Amazon&#039;s logo
Amazon owns the "James Bond" film series
This week's question: James Bond is now a fully owned Amazon property, leading many 007 fans to worry that Jeff Bezos' company will ruin the spy franchise. If Amazon were to release a new Bond movie in which the British secret agent quits MI6 and goes to work for the online retail giant, what would the film be titled?

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

