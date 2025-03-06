The Week contest: Amazon Bond
This week's question: James Bond is now a fully owned Amazon property, leading many 007 fans to worry that Jeff Bezos' company will ruin the spy franchise. If Amazon were to release a new Bond movie in which the British secret agent quits MI6 and goes to work for the online retail giant, what would the film be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Missed inheritance
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Amazon Bond" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 21 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
