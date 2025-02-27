The Week contest: Missed inheritance
This week's question: A young English earl has sued his parents for the "trauma" of having not inherited his family’s 6,000-acre, $105 million estate on his 30th birthday. If this British noble were to write a memoir detailing his mistreatment in a bid for public sympathy, what should he title it?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Hotel seal
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Missed inheritance" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 14 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - March 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - March 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - March 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Why is Netanyahu pushing into the West Bank now?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israeli tanks have entered some Palestinian cities for the first time in decades. What's behind this latest assault on the occupied territory, and where could it lead if left unchecked?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - March 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - March 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - March 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - March 7, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 February
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Hotel seal
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - February 28, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - February 28, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 28, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 8 - 14 February
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - February 21, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - February 21, 2025
By The Week US Published