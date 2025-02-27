An estate
The Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, England
This week's question: A young English earl has sued his parents for the "trauma" of having not inherited his family’s 6,000-acre, $105 million estate on his 30th birthday. If this British noble were to write a memoir detailing his mistreatment in a bid for public sympathy, what should he title it?

