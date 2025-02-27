This week's question: A young English earl has sued his parents for the "trauma" of having not inherited his family’s 6,000-acre, $105 million estate on his 30th birthday. If this British noble were to write a memoir detailing his mistreatment in a bid for public sympathy, what should he title it?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Missed inheritance" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 14 issue and at theweek.com/contest on March 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.