This week’s question: Since 1990, the average length of a song on the Billboard Hot 100 has dropped from over four minutes to about three. If a classic pop act were to edit down a hit single to cater to listeners’ shrinking attention spans, what should the updated track be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Parent matchmakers

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Short hit" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 16 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.