The Week contest: Parent matchmakers

This week’s question: With a third of Japanese people under 50 saying they’ve never dated, elders desperate for grandkids are now attending matchmaking sessions with other parents to arrange dates for adult offspring. If a tech firm were to create a dating app that seniors can use to pair off their singleton children, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Grubby garden

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Parent matchmakers" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.