The Week contest: Spiked sheets

This week’s question: Synthetic opioids, stimulants, and other drugs are being smuggled into prisons by being soaked into thousands of pages of mundane-looking documents, letters, and photographs. What would you title a crime drama about this trade in chemically spiked paper?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Spiked sheets” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 17 issue and at theweek.com/contest by April 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Boomer screens