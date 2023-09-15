The Week contest: Cow car
This week’s question: A Nebraska man was pulled over by police for driving a customized Ford sedan with his 2,200-pound pet bull riding shotgun, its head and horns exposed to the open air. If an automaker were to design a cow-friendly car, what name should it give the vehicle?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: despicable suitors
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cow car” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
