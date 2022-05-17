'Great Replacement Theory,' explained

Buffalo is reeling from the nation's latest gun massacre — 10 people were killed Saturday at a Tops grocery store in one of the city's predominantly Black neighborhoods, by a white 18-year-old gunman who had a racial slur written on his rifle, and who days earlier had posted a white supremacist manifesto in which he decried "the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people" by minorities.

The slaughter has drawn attention to the "Great Replacement Theory," an idea once confined to racist fringe movements, but which has gone more broadly mainstream in recent years. "Certainly, there was no mistaking the racist intent of the shooter," writes David Bauder at The Associated Press. "Simply put, the conspiracy theory says there's a plot to diminish the influence of white people."

How did the theory inspire the gunman — and how widespread is it among American conservatives?

What is 'Great Replacement Theory'?

"The idea is simply that many different kinds of social change are connected to a plot by a cabal of elites to eradicate the white race, which people in this movement believe is their nation," said Kathleen Belew, an assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago, in an interview with the New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner. But it can take different forms: "Sometimes it's about the United Nations as the elites trying to wage this war on the white birth rate. Sometimes it's about global outsiders. But there is a heavy current of antisemitism that links the idea of the manipulative elite with Jewish conspirators."

"The theory often uses martial and violent rhetoric of a migrant 'invasion' that must be stopped before it 'conquers' 'white America,'" the National Immigration Forum adds. It's an apocalyptic vision that fills its adherents with fear. "Regardless of which version is referenced, proponents of the 'great replacement' theory almost always paint a life-or-death scenario concerning the fate of 'white America.' The theory contends that nonwhite immigration must be stopped, or else the country is on … a 'suicidal' path."

Where did it come from?

"'The Great Replacement' theory has its roots in early 20th century French nationalism," but "it was French writer and critic Renaud Camus who popularized the phrase for today's audiences when he published an essay titled 'Le Grand Remplacement,' or 'the great replacement,' in 2011," ADL says in its briefing on the topic. "Camus believes that native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and the end result will be the extinction of the white race."