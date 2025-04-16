Christian dramas are having a moment

Biblical stories are being retold as 'bingeable' seven-season shows

"If you're looking for your own personal Jesus this Easter", said Steve Rose in The Guardian, then "you've never had it so good," because Christian television content is enjoying its own resurrection.

With shows like "House of David", "The Chosen" and "Jesus Revolution" drawing high ratings, production houses and streaming platforms are taking advantage of the fact that "the copyright" on biblical intellectual property "expired 2,000 years ago".



