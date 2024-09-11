The Mormon sex scandal hitting the small screen

A new TV series takes viewers behind the scenes of a real-life social media drama

Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor and Demi Engemann in an episode of &quot;The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives&quot;
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' will take a look at the real-life drama behind the Mormon MomTok scandal
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
By
published

What happens when a member of a church that bans everything from pornography and caffeine to sex before marriage admits she's involved in swinging?

In 2022, a group of wives and mothers known as Mormon MomTok, who rose to TikTok fame with their "viral dance and lip-sync videos", were left reeling when a founding member admitted on a livestream that she and her husband were involved in swinging with some of the stars of her social media clips, said Fox News.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tiktok Religion
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸