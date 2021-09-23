Rep. Lauren Boebert might still be in hot water with FEC despite reimbursing improper rent payments

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) came under fire this week after a filing revealed she used $6,650-worth of campaign funds to pay for a series of "personal expenses," like rent and utlities, the Denver Post and Forbes report.

And although Boebert's campaign said the expenses were billed in error, and that reimbursements for the transactions have been made and will appear on an October report, the lawmaker might not be out of hot water just yet.

In an initial FEC filing in July, each erroneous payment — made via Venmo — included a note that said "personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error. Expense has been reimbursed," per Insider.

In an August letter, the Federal Election Commission then warned Boebert's campaign that "if it is determined that the disbursement(s) constitutes the personal use of campaign funds, the Commission may consider taking further legal action," reports Insider. The commission also noted, however, that "prompt action to obtain reimbursement of the funds in question will be taken into consideration," and asked her campaign to disclose repayments on an upcoming October report.

Boebert filed a supplemental report Tuesday reiterating reimbursement and confirming the payments will be included on the October report, writes the Denver Post.

A spokesperson for the FEC declined to comment regarding Boebert specifically, but told Insider that "campaigns can still face legal action for use of personal funds even if they are reimbursed." Read more at Insider and the Denver Post.