Princess of Wales visits Southport

The royal couple met the bereaved families of the stabbing victims

Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales with the first responders who helped at the scene of the attack
(Image credit: Danny Lawson / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales has made her first official outing since her chemotherapy ended, visiting the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims on Thursday. Alongside Prince William, she met the relatives of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar. The three girls were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

She also met the emergency responders who attended the scene of the attack, hugging members of the rescue teams who "rushed to save children stabbed in the ordeal", said The Mirror.

