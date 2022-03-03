Formula 1 says there won't be races in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Formula 1 is pumping the brakes on races in Russia.

On Thursday, Formula 1 announced it's officially terminating its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes after Formula 1 said last week it was "watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation" and that it would be "impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances." The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in September, and ESPN notes there had been some speculation that the use of "the current circumstances" in the statement could indicate the event might still happen if circumstances changed before then, and the event's promoter said that it's "still possible that the round will take place and will be held as previously scheduled."

But the event was subsequently officially canceled, and Formula 1 also said Thursday that after canceling its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, "Russia will no longer have a race in the future." According to ESPN, a deal was struck in 2014 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula 1 CEO, to race in Russia. The announcement Thursday indicated that the Russian Grand Prix will no longer move ahead in 2023 outside of St. Petersburg as planned, CNN reports.

This was just the latest example of sports organizations taking action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Most recently, the International Paralympic Committee on Thursday suddenly reversed course by saying Russian and Belarus competitors wouldn't be allowed to compete, just one day after saying they could compete as neutrals.