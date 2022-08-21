Daughter of Putin adviser Alexander Dugin killed by car bomb in Moscow

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed Saturday in a car bombing in Moscow, CNN and The Guardian report.

Dugina, a journalist and vocal supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, died at the scene after an explosive device detonated in the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving. Andrei Krasnov, an acquaintance of Dugina, told Russian media the car belonged to Dugin and that "Alexander or probably they together were the target."

Dugin has been described as "Putin's brain" and, due to his support for Russian imperialism, as the ideological architect of the invasion of Ukraine. Commenting on U.S. politics in 2020, Dugin outlined a conflict between two "poles" of American society — the "Biden" faction that supports "liberal transgender feminist pro-fat racism" and the "Trump" pole, whose victory would produce an "inner purge and anti-liberal cleansing" that would see the likes of Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, and George Soros "literally beheaded."

Denis Pushilin, who heads the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk People's Republic in the Donbas, immediately blamed the attack on the "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime." Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement.