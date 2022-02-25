How 'Russian warship, go f--k yourself' became Ukraine's 'Remember the Alamo!'

Texas has "Remember the Alamo!" Ukraine now has "Russian warship, go f--k yourself!" — or "Go f--k yourself!" for short.

Those are some of the final words of a group of 13 Ukrainian border guards on Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island), a strategically important rock in the Black Sea, relayed to a Russian battleship that had ordered them to surrender.

"On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically," Zelensky said early Friday. "But []they] did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever."

Ukrainians have evidently run with it.

This meme has been doing the rounds. It says "go fuck yourself". The defiant last words of 13 Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island in the Black Sea, after they were given an ultimatum by a Russian warship to surrender or die. pic.twitter.com/Hjik712JgF — Aubrey Belford (@AubreyBelford) February 25, 2022

This meme repurposes the snake-themed 1775 Gadsen Flag, not, say, the Alamo-adjacent Gonzales Flag. But both flags make sense as a Ukrainian rallying symbol: The U.S. eventually won its Revolutionary War against the more powerful British army, and the Texians rallied from their Alamo defeat to win independence from the larger Mexican army.

Snake Island, a "tiny, rocky landmass — of some 42 acres — lies some 185 miles west of Crimea, to the country's south," The Washington Post notes. "With fewer than 100 inhabitants, the island marks Ukraine's territorial waters — giving it a strategic role within the Black Sea by connecting the shipping corridor to the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson." Like the old Spanish mission in downtown San Antonio, the island is now also more than the sum of its stones.