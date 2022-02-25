Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes 'no war please' on camera lens after match

After a win on Friday, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev made a statement against Russia's war with Ukraine.

Rublev competed in the Dubai Championships and defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, advancing to the finals, according to ESPN. But after the match was over, he approached a television camera to write "no war please" on the lens.

Rublev made the statement after Russia launched an attack against Ukraine this week, and the invasion, which has drawn widespread condemnation and sanctions from world leaders, has left over 100 Ukrainians dead. Rublev had previously spoken out Thursday about "how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united," adding, "We should take care of our Earth and of each other. This is the most important thing."

Those in attendance at the tournament cheered Rublev on when his anti-war message was shown, and he drew praise for the move on social media. "By making this statement, which many Westerners will blow off as a passing sentiment, his brave young man could have just signed his death certificate," writer and director Ted Geoghegan said. "We should all be doing what we can to keep Rublev and other Russians who speak up safe from their government."