Ukrainian official pens op-ed for NYT 'from a bunker in the capital,' with Zelensky 'by my side'

The New York Times on Wednesday published an op-ed from Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, who said he wrote the missive "from a bunker in the capital, with President Volodymyr Zelensky by my side."

"For a week, Russian bombs have fallen overhead," Yermak detailed. "Despite the constant barrage of Russian fire, we stand firm and united in our resolve to defeat the invaders."

Though Ukraine is "thankful" for those who have assisted in the country's defense, "it's not enough," he said. "We need more — and, please, stop telling us military aid is on the way. Nothing less than our freedom — and yours — is at stake."

The official went on to outline a series of defense-related appeals to the West, including a request for "antitank and antiaircraft weapons and other ammunition" for Ukrainian soldiers. Yermak also called for his country's allies to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, an oft-repeated charge as of late that's been met with resistance from NATO leaders.

"We recognize that this would be a serious escalation in the war and that it could bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia," Yermak explained. "But we firmly believe that Russia won't stop at just Ukraine, which would potentially drag NATO into this conflict anyway. A no-fly zone would at least give Mr. Putin some pause."

Additionally, Ukraine would like the West to "increase the nonmilitary costs on Russia," impose a full embargo on Russian oil and exports to both the U.S. and Europe, and consider expelling Russia from the U.N. or, at the very least, the U.N. Security Council.

"Standing with us today and helping us is the only way to achieve peace for all and ensure that history does not repeat itself," Yermak concluded. "So that our future does not echo Europe's darkest time."