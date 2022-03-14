Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized after being injured in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was hospitalized on Monday after being injured while reporting outside of Kyiv, The New York Times writes, per the network.

Fox has "a minimal level of details right now," chief executive of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees, "but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

Fox News' John Roberts reads Suzanne Scott's memo on Benjamin Hall sustaining injuries in Ukraine: "We have a minimal level of details right now. But Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds." pic.twitter.com/roamBsO7qh — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 14, 2022

Hall is a "longtime war correspondent who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other countries," the Times writes.

Journalists from both Fox and outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and NBC sent the correspondent and his family well wishes on Twitter.

We are thinking about our State Dept colleague Ben Hall a wonderful correspondent and kind man who @FoxNews reports has been injured covering the war in Ukraine and is hospitalized. @PressSec says the President’s thoughts are with Ben and his family and colleagues at Fox News — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 14, 2022

Big prayers to Ben Hall and his family right now, we are all thinking of you @BenjaminHallFNC. https://t.co/rfiGClpGn1 — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 14, 2022

Still stunned. Thinking about you @BenjaminHallFNC such a bright and talented journalist…but more importantly a good and kind person. pic.twitter.com/By98q4Ul2f — Alex Hogan (@AlexHoganTV) March 14, 2022

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

Best wishes to Fox News' Benjamin Hall and his family after he was injured while covering the Russian invasion. We pray for a full recovery: https://t.co/wGpVYnutFk — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 14, 2022

He's in my thoughts - @BenjaminHallFNC is a colleague and former classmate at Duke. A lovely guy and a hell of a reporter. I hope beyond hope that he pulls through this. Stay strong my friend! https://t.co/Z1urZuPLqM — Matt Bradley (@MattMcBradley) March 14, 2022

Hall has three young daughters at home, per Fox News. News of his hospitalization arrives not long after the death of American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot and killed while reporting on Sunday.