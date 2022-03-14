hoping for a speedy recovery
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized after being injured in Ukraine
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was hospitalized on Monday after being injured while reporting outside of Kyiv, The New York Times writes, per the network.
Fox has "a minimal level of details right now," chief executive of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees, "but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."
Hall is a "longtime war correspondent who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other countries," the Times writes.
Journalists from both Fox and outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and NBC sent the correspondent and his family well wishes on Twitter.
Hall has three young daughters at home, per Fox News. News of his hospitalization arrives not long after the death of American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot and killed while reporting on Sunday.