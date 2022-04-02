Defense Department announces $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will send Ukraine up to $300 million worth of military supplies, including armed drones, laser-guided rocket systems, machine guns, armored off-road vehicles, night vision and thermal imaging devices, and more, The Washington Post and NBC News report.

"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement late Friday.

NBC News called the aid package a "virtual wish list" for Ukraine, but the Post notes that the U.S. has "rebuffed" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "other requests, such as setting up a no-fly zone" and sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

On Sunday, Zelensky implored NATO to send Ukraine "one percent" of the alliances tanks and aircraft and decried NATO's bureaucratic "ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets."

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the U.S. has provided over $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and a spending bill signed last month includes an additional $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for the embattled country.