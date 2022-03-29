U.S. reportedly considering $500M more in aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is floating the idea of sending Ukraine an additional $500 million in aid, and is urging European allies to do the same, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

The consideration arrives as Moscow and Kyiv engage in peace talks, though Western officials remain skeptical of Russia's true intentions. Continuing to send funding allows Ukraine the option to funnel money toward government services, humanitarian aid, or military operations while discussions play out.

"We're going to continue to provide the Ukrainian military with their capacity to defend themselves," President Biden said of the Russian-led conflict on Tuesday.

One source told Bloomberg "Russia could be simply buying time to regroup" by engaging in negotiations. Until Russian President Vladimir Putin shows he is actually set on a cease-fire, money to Kyiv and sanctions on Moscow will continue, another person said.

Officials "in the governments of several NATO allies" are taking Russia's engagement with a grain of salt, and have "urged increased support to Ukraine," Bloomberg notes.

"There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Morocco: "We're focused on the latter." Read more at Bloomberg.