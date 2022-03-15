Report: Biden to announce $1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine

help is on the way

President Biden is expected to soon announce more than $1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

His announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to speak to Congress about the Russian invasion of his country. Zelensky is expected to request additional support during his address.

The aid will likely consist of military equipment like anti-armor and anti-air systems, including Javelins and Stingers, the Journal reports, with the funding coming from the $13.6 billion set aside for Ukraine in the omnibus budget bill signed by Biden on Tuesday.

Between 2014 and the start of the Feb. 24 invasion, the U.S. provided Ukraine with $2.5 billion in military aid, defense officials said.