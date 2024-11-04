A giant meteor did double duty on Earth billions of years ago

Destruction happened, yes. But nutrients from the impact also led to a 'fertilizer bomb.'

Illustrative collage of a microbe-shaped meteor falling towards the Earth
The S2 meteorite brought big changes to Earth billions of years ago
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
A meteorite that may have been up to 200 times bigger than the one that killed the dinosaurs might have triggered the formation of complex life on Earth. The S2 meteorite hit Earth approximately 3.26 billion years ago, bringing a one-two punch of destruction and proliferation. While life was limited prior to the impact, researchers believe that it may have bloomed in the aftermath because of nutrients released.

Rock and roll

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

