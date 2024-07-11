NASA, astronauts shrug off Starliner return trip delay

What happened

Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore said Wednesday they are enjoying their extended stay aboard the International Space Station after their return to Earth was indefinitely postponed due to thruster glitches and helium leaks on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The two astronauts had planned on an eight-day stay after arriving at the ISS on June 6, on the Starliner's maiden crewed voyage.

Who said what

"I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem," Williams said to reporters from the ISS. In the meantime, "it's great to be up here. I'm not complaining that we're here for a couple extra weeks." Wilmore said despite the thruster issues, the Starliner has been "truly impressive."

Boeing and NASA said the astronauts could fly the Starliner home now in an emergency, but the in-orbit and on-the-ground testing will add more assurances and help with future flights.

What next?

Steve Stich, who oversees NASA's commercial crew program, said the earliest the Starliner could return to Earth is late July. There has been "no discussion" about sending a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft up to "rescue" Williams and Wilmore, he added.