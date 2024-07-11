NASA, astronauts shrug off Starliner return trip delay

Two astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station due to problems with Boeing’s Starliner

Astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore give a news conference aboard the International Space Station
"I'm not complaining that we're here for a couple extra weeks"
(Image credit: NASA / AP)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore said Wednesday they are enjoying their extended stay aboard the International Space Station after their return to Earth was indefinitely postponed due to thruster glitches and helium leaks on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The two astronauts had planned on an eight-day stay after arriving at the ISS on June 6, on the Starliner's maiden crewed voyage.

Speed Read
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

