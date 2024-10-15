NASA's Europa Clipper blasts off, seeking an ocean

The ship is headed toward Jupiter on a yearslong journey

Europa Clipper take off atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
NASA's Europa Clipper take off atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, bound for Jupiter
(Image credit: Gregg Newton / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Europa Clipper, the largest extraplanetary spacecraft ever built by NASA, took off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center Monday atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, headed toward Jupiter. The spacecraft, which is the size of a basketball court with its solar wings unfurled, carries an array of nice specialized instruments to study an ocean believed to be buried 10 to 15 miles under the icy surface of Jupiter's moon Europa.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

