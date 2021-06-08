Speed Reads
Anarchy in the UK and elsewhere
Massive internet outage takes down major news, commerce, U.K. government sites
The internet effectively crashed early Tuesday, with sites from Amazon to The New York Times and even the British government's web portal going offline. The massive outage was evidently due to problems at Fastly, a major content delivery network (CDN) underpinning these sites. Fastly said it is investigating the issue.
In the meantime, many of the sites you might normally turn to in order to find out what's going on with the internet are offline.