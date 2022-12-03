United States knocked out of FIFA World Cup following 3-1 loss to the Netherlands

The United States was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, who advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.

The U.S. came out of the gates strong in the first 10 minutes of the game, dominating much of the early play. However, it was the Netherlands who would get on the board first, with goals by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind putting the Dutch up 2-0 before halftime.

The United States would get on the board in the second half, with Haji Wright scoring late to cut the American deficit to one. However, the Netherlands would seal their victory with another goal from Denzel Dumfries, putting them up 3-1 and allowing them to cruise into the next round of the World Cup.

The Netherlands progress to the Quarter-finals! 🇳🇱@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022

The outcome of the game shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the more experienced Dutch were always favored to win. Caesar's Sportsbook had the Netherlands as +100 favorites going into the game, with the Americans +300 underdogs.

With these results, the young American team — whose captain, Tyler Adams, was the youngest captain at the games at just 23 — can now look forward to the 2026 World Cup, where they will have another chance at glory in a tournament that will be jointly hosted between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will now look ahead to the quarterfinals of the current games, where they will face the winner of Australia versus Argentina.