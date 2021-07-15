Ashton Kutcher was going to shoot himself into space, but Mila Kunis said no

Some people don't have a healthy respect for the terrifying, lifeless infinitude of outer space, and it shows. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he was planning to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight but ultimately sold his ticket after his wife, Mila Kunis, talked some sense into him.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher, 43, told Cheddar News.

"I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight." If it's thrills that Kutcher wants, after all, there's always the ocean.