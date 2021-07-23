The Olympics wanted to promote gender equality with shared flag bearers. It got awkward.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are the "first-ever gender-balanced Olympic Games in history," part of a push by the IOC to promote equality between male and female athletes. That push extended to the Opening Ceremony on Friday, where a rule change allowed countries to select both a male and a female flag bearer to share the honor of carrying their nation's colors into the mostly empty Olympic stadium.

But what sounds like a great idea on paper isn't always a great idea in practice. It turns out trying to carry and wave a giant flag together is about as awkward as sharing an umbrella:

It feels very awkward to have to carry the same flag with another person — I really thought they were each going to get their own flag? — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 23, 2021

The Malaysian flag bearers did pretty well…

Our superheroes are finally here @Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony! 👋 🤩 Look at those vibrant colours of their attire inspired by the famous Hang Tuah accompanying our national flag, Jalur Gemilang 🇲🇾#KitaJagaKita #unifiedMalaysians #DemiMalaysia pic.twitter.com/1xDKqIZ3an — unifi (@unifi) July 23, 2021

...while Tonga's flag bearers had an interesting technique.

Olympics Opening Ceremony won't be complete without Tonga and its unique flag bearer! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/pDHgcwTxNL — ■■■■■■■ (@chevalierkun) July 23, 2021

Across the 205 countries at the games, there were a variety of different strategies on display, some more successful than others:

Portugal fighting for the flag 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mK3Vm7EzU4 — LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) July 23, 2021

The moment the Palestinian delegation entered the Tokyo Olympics with Palestinian flags and keffiyeh 🇵🇸.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/32hDeoijmH — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) July 23, 2021

The rule change admittedly did result in some pretty powerful moments, though. For several countries, including China and Mongolia, it meant having a woman carry their flag during the Parade of Nations for the first time.

Still … couldn't they really have each had their own flag?