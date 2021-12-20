Biden family welcomes new puppy, Commander, to the White House

President Biden introduced the newest member of his family on Monday — a German Shepherd puppy named Commander.

Commander is already making himself at home at the White House, with Biden sharing a video showing the dog playing fetch, learning how to sit, and getting a treat.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The president and first lady Jill Biden have another German Shepherd, Major, who was the first shelter dog to live at the White House. Major now resides at the Biden's home in Delaware, following two biting incidents with staffers. Champ, the Biden family's 13-year-old German Shepherd, died in June.