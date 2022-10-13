Delta partners with Starbucks for airline miles rewards program

Starbucks customers can now start racking up points toward their next vacation. CNN reports that Starbucks has partnered with Delta Air Lines to combine their membership rewards programs.

Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members are now able to "earn one mile per $1 spent" at Starbucks, along with "double Stars" the day of their flight, the coffee chain notes.

The companies shared in a press release that the collaboration is expected to "increase awareness and drive growth," as these are "two of America's most highly regarded loyalty programs."

"We're continuing to evolve Delta's SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well," said Prashant Sharma, vice president of loyalty at Delta. "Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground."

Starbucks' loyalty program counts more than 27 million U.S. members, while Delta has "around 100 million global members" — and CNN says Starbucks is going to start "taking a page from Delta's playbook." The airline also has other partnerships with companies such as Lyft and Instacart, allowing members to rack up points without flying.