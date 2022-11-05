Singer, rapper Aaron Carter dead at 34

Aaron Carter, a singer and hip-hop musician who first rose to fame during the 1990s, has died at the age of 34, CNN reported.

Sources close to Carter's family told CNN that the singer had been found dead at his Lancaster, California home Saturday morning. Officials with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to TMZ, who first reported Carter's death, that they had responded to the home around 11 a.m. PT, where the deceased was found.

No cause of death was immediately available, and the singer is survived by his 11-month old son, Prince.

A native of Jamestown, New York, Carter initially gained prominence as a singer during the late 1990s, with his self-titled debut album, Aaron Carter, being released in 1997. His second studio album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) was released in 2000, and contained a series of smash-hit singles like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq."

His final album, Love, was released in 2018.

Carter was also notably open about his sexuality, coming out as bisexual on Twitter in 2017. "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," Carter wrote, who then found a significant outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Coming from a musical family, Carter was also known as the brother of Nick Carter, a member of the iconic 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys.