Elon Musk bans remote work for Twitter employees

The work-from-home days are over for Twitter employees. According to Fox News, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is banning employees from working remotely.

This announcement was shared in a mass email sent out Wednesday where Musk warned his employees of the "difficult times ahead," adding that there was "no way to sugarcoat the message," Bloomberg reports.

"Remote work is no longer allowed unless you have a specific exception. Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval," The Guardian quoted from Musk's email.

According to Bloomberg, the policy will require staff members to work in the office at least 40 hours per week, and the new rules went into effect immediately.

This comes just after Musk ditched his new "blue check" strategy, adding a grey checkmark to the "verified" accounts — which he also addressed in a separate email as his "top priority" at the moment. That was apparently scrapped in an effort to curtail the spread of misinformation after several accounts with blue checkmarks were making false claims during the midterm elections.

Musk has been making big changes since he took over the social media giant, including ordering a company-wide layoff.