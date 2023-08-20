Russian lunar spacecraft crashes into the moon

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon on Sunday, officials said, as the country's first lunar mission in nearly half a century ended in failure.

The unmanned lunar vehicle was launched last Wednesday in an effort to be the first spacecraft to land on the moon's south pole. Luna-25 was slated to land as early as Monday, but encountered an "emergency situation" that shifted it into an incorrect flight pattern, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

As a result of this deviation, Luna-25 was placed into an improper orbit for landing, and "ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface," Roscosmos officials wrote on a translated Telegram page. Officials said they were forming an "interdepartmental commission" to investigate what went wrong, and how the spacecraft ended up on an incorrect heading.

The crash is undoubtedly a major blow to the Russian space program. The south pole of the moon is thought to be rich in water ice, which scientists believe could potentially be used to create deep-space rocket fuel. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long held his country's space program in high regard, and Roscosmos officials said the mission's purpose was to show that Russia "is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon" and "ensure Russia's guaranteed access to the moon's surface," per The Associated Press.

While Russia's mission may have failed, an Indian mission is currently orbiting the moon and is expected to make its own landing attempt at the south pole this week. The United States, China and other space-faring nations are also expected to probe the area in the coming years.

"It's unfortunate," Sudheer Kumar, a spokesman for India's IRSO space agency, told The New York Times in regard to the Luna-25 crash. "Every space mission is very risky and highly technical."