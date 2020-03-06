See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus concerns

6:02 p.m.

South by Southwest 2020 is officially off.

The film, music, and technology event held annually in Austin was canceled Friday due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a press conference said he was declaring a "local disaster in the city" and issuing an order forcing the event's cancellation, per The Hollywood Reporter.

South by Southwest's organizers in a statement said they are "devastated" that the event won't be held for the first time in 34 years but said they "respect the City of Austin's decision."

This comes after Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, WarnerMedia, and more had all pulled out of the event citing concerns over the new virus. Austin public health officials had previously said that "right now there's no evidence that closing South by Southwest or other activities is going to make this community safer," but South by Southwest's organizers noted Friday that "this situation evolved rapidly."

The cancellation of South by Southwest comes as a major blow to Austin, as ABC News reports the event typically injects up to $350 million into the city's economy. Alder said Friday, though, these "ramifications are secondary to making sure that we are safe as a community." Brendan Morrow

market turmoil
Bond yields, oil prices, and stocks all fall after a tumultuous week

4:59 p.m.
Stock Market.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Treasury yields, oil prices, and stocks all plunged Friday afternoon after a week of mounting concerns over COVID-19 and its effect on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 255 points to close a week of ups and downs, while the S&P 500 went down 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite went down 1.9 percent. The indexes did all show gains from last week's record-breaking plunge.

Oil prices took a major dip of $4.72 per barrel as Russia and OPEC failed to come to a production agreement. Futures on the benchmark oil price of Brent crude settled Friday at $45.27, their lowest since 2017, The Wall Street Journal notes. Oil prices have fallen more than 20 percent since January.

Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds also fell below .7 percent for the first time ever on Friday before rebounding a tad to close at .71 percent. It's more than just a reaction to the Federal Reserve Board's emergency interest rate cut, one expert told the Journal — "This is a flight to quality first." Traders expect the Fed to instill further cuts in the next few months. Kathryn Krawczyk

dropped
Woody Allen's memoir loses its publisher after employees stage walkout

4:16 p.m.
Woody Allen.
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

The publisher that acquired Woody Allen's memoir is looking to close the book on the controversy it spawned.

Hachette Book Group said Friday it will no longer publish Allen's memoir after its decision to do so generated a backlash and an employee walkout, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This comes just days after it was announced that the book from Allen, Apropos of Nothing, was set to be published by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette. Other publishers had reportedly turned down the book in light of the allegation of molestation Allen has long faced from his daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he has denied. Allen's son, investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, published his book Catch and Kill with a different division of Hachette, and he blasted the company earlier this week for not informing him about the project. Farrow also said Hachette did not fact-check the book.

On Thursday, employees of Hachette staged a walkout in protest of the book, with staffers saying they "stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault."

Hachette on Friday said the decision to cancel Allen's book was "difficult," but that after "extensive conversations with our staff and others," the company determined "that moving forward with publication would not be feasible." The publisher said, though, that "we have published and will continue to publish many challenging books."

In a statement, Dylan Farrow on Friday thanked the employees who took part in Thursday's walkout, writing, "For someone who has felt alone in my story for so long, yesterday was a profound reminder of what a difference can be made when people stand and unite together for what's right." Brendan Morrow

it's on
Next Democratic debate will officially be a Biden-Sanders face-off

4:06 p.m.
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's time for the main event... before the actual main event.

The Democratic National Committee announced the rules for its March 15 debate on Friday, saying only candidates with more than 20 percent of the delegates doled out so far will appear onstage. That ensures only former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will get to face off, and removes Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and her one delegate from the contest.

Biden, Gabbard, and Sanders are the only candidates left in the race for the Democratic nomination. Even if Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Michael Bloomberg hadn't dropped out after Super Tuesday, their delegate totals wouldn't have met the DNC's threshold.

Rules for the last two debates, which allowed any candidate with at least one delegate onstage, would've allowed Gabbard to sneak in after she met that requirement in the American Samoa. Gabbard tweeted Thursday that she looked forward to debating about foreign policy, but now will have to keep those points to herself. Kathryn Krawczyk

Achoo
Amazon is reportedly trying to cure the common cold

3:09 p.m.
Amazon Logo.
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Alexa? Get me the cure for the common cold.

Amazon is apparently hoping that's a phrase you'll be able to say one day, as the company is secretly trying to develop a common cold cure, CNBC reported on Friday. The name of this top secret effort certainly doesn't disappoint: "Project Gesundheit."

A small team on Amazon's research and development group Grand Challenge is reportedly working on this project, "hoping to develop a vaccine" but "exploring a variety of approaches to the problem," the report says.

CNBC notes that Amazon hasn't actually publicly acknowledged Grand Challenge, but the outlet has been reporting on it for years, in 2018 writing that it was also "attempting to apply machine learning in ways that can help prevent and cure cancers." When it comes to curing the common cold, though, let's just say Amazon has its work cut out for it, with one source noting to CNBC, "the prevailing wisdom is that it's impossible." The difficulty of finding a cure, in other words, is nothing to sneeze at. Brendan Morrow

as if it couldn't get worse
China's coronavirus recovery is 'all fake,' whistleblowers and residents claim

2:13 p.m.
Leishenshan Hospital Staff.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's claims of how it's handling coronavirus recovery should be taken with more than a few grains of salt.

Even before COVID-19 became a global crisis, Chinese leaders had been criticized for their handling of the situation and lack of transparency about the disease's progression. Things now look like they're on the upswing, and businesses even appear to be headed back to work — but whistleblowers and local officials tell Caixan that's just a carefully crafted ruse.

Beijing has spent much of the outbreak pushing districts to carry on business as usual, with some local governments subsidizing electricity costs and even installing mandatory productivity quotas. Zhejiang, a province east of the epicenter city of Wuhan, claimed as of Feb. 24 it had restored 98.6 percent of its pre-coronavirus work capacity.

But civil servants tell Caixan that businesses are actually faking these numbers. Beijing had started checking Zhejiang businesses' electricity consumption levels, so district officials ordered the companies to start leaving their lights and machinery on all day to drive the numbers up, one civil servant said. Businesses have reportedly falsified staff attendance logs as well — they "would rather waste a small amount of money on power than irritate local officials," Caixan writes.

In Wuhan, officials have tried to make it appear that recovery efforts are going smoothly. But when "central leaders" personally survey disinfecting regimens and food delivery, local officials "make a special effort" for them and them alone, one resident told Caixan. And in a video circulating on social media, residents can be seen shouting at visiting leaders from the apartments where they're being quarantined — "Fake, it's all fake." Read more at Caixan. Kathryn Krawczyk

tale as old as time
Disney is making a Beauty and the Beast prequel series about Gaston

1:59 p.m.
Josh Gad and Luke Evans.
Walt Disney Pictures

Disney is working on a Beauty and the Beast prequel series, though some might find it very hard to see why.

A prequel to Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is headed to Disney+ centered around Gaston and LeFou, with Josh Gad and Luke Evans returning in the roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are reportedly on board for this six-episode limited series, which is described as being an origin story for the two and which the Reporter writes will "expand the Beauty and the Beast universe," because of course there's a Beauty and the Beast universe now. In fact, the Reporter says "there's a possibility" of Emma Watson or Dan Stevens even showing up to reprise their roles of Belle and the Beast.

This is just the latest example of Disney continuing one of its live-action remakes, as a sequel to its recent live-action Aladdin is also in the works. After all, no one's quick to milk its animated classics as Disney.

Brendan Morrow

is it over?
Biden takes an overwhelming lead in FiveThirtyEight's primary prediction model

12:08 p.m.
Joe Biden.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic nomination is pretty much settled, at least in FiveThirtyEight's eyes.

In its first update of its prediction model since Super Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight gives former Vice President Joe Biden an 88 percent chance of getting the majority of delegates he needs to win the Democratic nomination. The once-frontrunning possibility of a contested convention has fallen to 10 percent, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has fallen to a distant two percent.

Biden had very slim chances of earning the primary outright before Super Tuesday. But winning 14 states and surpassing Sanders in the delegate count has shot him to the biggest lead any candidate has seen so far in the race. When looking at FiveThirtyEight's prediction of winning just a plurality of the delegates and forcing a contested convention, Biden's chances rise even higher to 94 percent.

FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver does advise taking the forecast with "a bit of caution" until some more post-Super Tuesday polling comes in. After all, results from that night and most polls that have come out in the few days after have included candidates who have since dropped out of the race. Some states also haven't even finished counting all their votes and finalizing results, and the Super Tuesday results themselves could influence voters in upcoming polls, Silver also notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

