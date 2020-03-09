John Oliver explains sheriffs, urges viewers to research if theirs is 'good, bad, or a total weirdo'

"When you hear the word 'sheriff,' most of us have two immediate associations: One, a Western lawman who handled cattle rustlin' and other livestock-related crimes, and two, Joe Arpaio, the infamously anti-immigrant sheriff," John Oliver said on Last Week Tonight. There are more than 3,000 sheriffs around the U.S., "and generally speaking, they run law enforcement at a county level," he added. "Cities or towns might have their own police departments as well, but in many areas, sheriffs are the only law enforcement around."

Sheriffs "oversee a lot of officers — around 25 percent of local law enforcement officers," Oliver said. "That's one-in-four cops. And depending on where you live, your sheriff might be good, bad, or a total weirdo." He had examples of all three types, and the last two categories were frequently intertwined.