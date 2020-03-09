Israel orders 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals

Israel is imposing a required self-quarantine of two weeks on international arrivals amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this announcement on Monday, calling it "a tough decision" but one that "is essential to maintain public health," per The Washington Post.

In Israel, 42 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed thus far, and the number of cases worldwide has passed 100,000. Already, Israel was requiring quarantines for those arriving from certain countries like Italy and South Korea, but the Post writes the new restrictions "would be among the strictest in countries battling the outbreak."

CNN notes the quarantine rule applies to "Israeli citizens and foreign nationals alike," and "those foreign nationals who are unable to demonstrate to Israeli border authorities that they will be able to self-quarantine for two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country." Brendan Morrow