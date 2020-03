White House: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus

Despite spending time around Republican lawmakers who were exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus and have self-quarantined, President Trump has not been tested for the virus, the White House announced Monday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump "has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

At a news conference Monday evening, Trump had declined to say whether he had been tested for the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence said he has not been tested.

Trump leaves news conference without answering whether he has been tested for coronavirus. Pence: “I have not been tested for the coronavirus" pic.twitter.com/b3WzItIfcX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2020

Several GOP lawmakers have self-quarantined after learning that last month, they interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump also attended CPAC, where he hugged, kissed, and called an American flag "baby." Catherine Garcia